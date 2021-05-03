Letter: Renewable energy is positive for communities, consumers

Contrary to Abraham’s view, renewables already are competitive with climate-killing fossil fuel. It is already more expensive to build new fracked gas and nuclear power plants than solar and wind plants, not counting the critical health costs and risks to society of using these older technologies which oil and gas companies do not pay. For fossil fuels in particular, oil and gas companies don’t pay for the asthma and the heart disease they cause through air pollution, the neurological malformations they cause through particulates and the huge social burden of locating dirty power plants in poor communities. What about oil spills? The damage to drinking water caused by fracking? It is absurd to suggest that fossil fuels are economical in any way.