Letter: Rename Pride Month, and give it a new focus

Pride month is every year in June, which we are currently almost halfway through as I write this. I feel there are some issues that need addressing, so I will bullet point them for clarity.

1. In 27 states, such as Florida, Arizona, and right next door in Pennsylvania, there is no legal protection for LGBTQ people when finding a place to rent, a home to purchase, and when employed.

2. I feel there’s a problem with calling it Pride Month. Not only is pride a vice, it doesn’t bring light to the issues. I believe LGBTQ Awareness and Acceptance Month, although a longer name, would be more appropriate.

3. Many domestic violence survivors in this country are men, many of them are gay males, yet this epidemic goes ignored and downplayed in our nation.

4. The meth epidemic has devastated the gay community for decades. The gateway drug to meth? Trauma.

5. Transgender people, especially transgender people of color, are severely at risk of being murdered in this country.

6. LGBTQ adopted people are more likely to die by suicide than the national average, making them and adopted people of color having the highest suicide rate in the country. It’s bad enough when LGBTQ youth are rejected from their families. It’s worse for adopted LGBTQ people as they already lost their biological families for one reason or another. If they truly cared, and I assure you they don’t, they would be advocating for unsealing adoption records, not sealing birth certificates, legally enforcing open adoptions, addressing the mental health of LGBTQ adoptees, and helping rejected LGBTQ adoptees find new families or reunite with safe biological families who were adopted through religious, anti-LGBTQ agencies.

7. The bullying that people with a positive status endure from those who use the HIV drug, PrEP, needs to end.

Megan DePerro

East Aurora