Letter: Removing uncomfortable history means teaching without meaning

I recently read a book by a man who would be visiting Japan, so he wanted to read up on its history. He found a brochure for tourists and started reading. It talked about different dynasties, the Russo-Japanese War and then jumped to the 1950s. World War II wasn’t mentioned.

Michael Gerson’s recent column in The Buffalo News on the Texas law regarding the teaching of uncomfortable history reminded me of this. It prohibits any teaching that would cause a student to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish.” In other words, “no Critical Race Theory:” don’t let students know how badly our country has treated (and continues to treat) its Black citizens. But the damage is worse than that.

Don’t discuss the “Trail of Tears” if there are any Native Americans in your class. Don’t discuss the anti-Chinese immigration laws or the World War II Japanese internment camps. Leave out the Holocaust. Leave out the Civil War if any of your students are from the South. And, for heaven’s sake, don’t mention that men got the vote 143 years before women.

What’s left to teach?

David Irvin

Williamsville