Letter: Removing statues sometimes erases our proudest history

Over the past several months, we have seen a push nationwide to tear down statues of American figures. Some of these statues, particularly those of allies of the Confederacy, rightfully have been taken down, as these individuals pursued to divide the United States and spread hatred. We have also seen, however, a push to take down statues of some of the most remarkable individuals in history, such as Presidents Lincoln and Grant.

The latest example of this comes from Chicago, where a commission has been established to review the statues of the aforementioned presidents, and other notable American figures. Taking down statues of The Great Emancipator, Abraham Lincoln, is a horrible idea. Without Lincoln, there may not have been a United States of America following the Civil War. Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Army to victory before taking office, later fought to protect freed slaves and fight against the Ku Klux Klan as president. These two men guided the nation through perilous times, and it is important that they are remembered for what they did for the country.