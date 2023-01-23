Letter: Removing NRA instructors does a disservice to the group

I have made many attempts to have a conversation with State Sen. Sean Ryan regarding his proposed legislation (S00138) to remove National Rifle Association certified instructors as qualified trainers under the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. The bill calls for the training and approval of instructors to fall under the purview of the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

As an NRA instructor, I was hopeful that Ryan and I could have a professional and meaningful conversation. His reluctance to speak on the topic leads me to believe that the senator is taking the same tack as Gov. Kathy Hochul on the topic.

Over the past 150 years, generations of shooters and hunters were trained in NRA classes by NRA certified instructors. I have taken many NRA classes and they all focus on the skills needed to safely operate firearms. I have never taken a class that veered into politics. However, Ryan’s legislation is strictly about politics. He will dismantle an effective method of training instructors solely as political retribution to the political wing of the NRA. Furthermore, his solution is to transfer these responsibilities to the Division of Criminal Justice Services. DCJS is totally unprepared to operate in this capacity.

Senator Ryan, I implore you (and Gov. Hochul) to take a step back and have invaluable conversations with the firearms community. There are ways to decrease firearms related crime while not infringing on Second Amendment rights. Jettisoning the NRA is not one of them.

Joe DeAntonis

Hamburg