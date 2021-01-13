 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove the president for the country’s sake
Letter: Remove the president for the country's sake

I called the office of Rep. Chris Jacobs to demand that he support invocation of the 25th Amendment. The president has incited a terrorist attack against the Congress.

I joined the Navy at age 17, swearing to uphold and defend the Constitution. I have been a practicing attorney for 37 years, including time as a prosecutor. The president, sworn to uphold the same Constitution, is a criminal who must be immediately removed from office.

I have seen the death of JFK, the attack of 9/11. I have never seen, until recently, a president intentionally provoke a crowd to attack a session of Congress. We have no choice but to remove him.

Casey Callanan

Hamburg

