Letter: Remove the politics and deal with facts

There have been many Op-Eds as to why “frontline professionals” refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Many people ask “why?” I ask “why not? What do they know that we don’t?”

I know of a few doctors and nurses that will not get the Covid-19 vaccine and suggest to others to refuse the vaccine as well.

The vaccine is a personal decision between doctor and patient. Everyone is responsible for their own medical decisions.

We are also responsible to learn all we can, discuss with our doctors before making any decision.

Our political leaders are urging “herd immunity.” I am witnessing “herd obedience.”

Covid-19 is a medical issue. It never should have been a political issue.

Laurie Galbo

Wheatfield