Letter: Remove ‘redundancies’ when referring to faculty members

An April 11 article in the print edition of The Buffalo News titled “ECC retirement plan aims to cut redundancies,” as referred to by new ECC president, David Balkin, would have better reflected reality if the word “employees” had been substituted for “redundancies.” The subtitle does refer to “dozens of duplicate faculty and administrators” who the article goes on to describe as potential recipients of a “2.5 million retirement incentive” announced by Mark Poloncarz in his recent State of the County address. It was stated that 144 individuals would be eligible, based on age and years of service, with those who have been employed for 25 to 30 years being targeted.

I have direct experience with an early retirement plan offered to faculty of Finger Lakes Community College in Ontario County in July 2020. It was formally called the Voluntary Early Separation Incentive Program (VESIP) and required faculty to have at least 15 years of employment. I had 30 years of teaching Human Anatomy & Physiology under my belt, but was a newbie compared to the most senior faculty participant who had been teaching for 50 years! Besides us, only one other faculty member took the incentive in a college with more than 100 faculty.

When speaking about his retirement-eligible employees in the article, Balkin, said that “Each have had a great impact on the lives of students and the success of our region. I know it’s difficult to leave one’s calling.” In my point of view, being college faculty members for three decades goes beyond loyally performing a job; it is who we are.

My lecturing to students combined with directing hands-on laboratory exercises prepared them well for their future health care careers, and the only reason that I left is because I could not give them my best in a remote teaching format. Experienced faculty members are the heartbeat of their college, not mere “redundancies.”

Suzanne Keller

Canandaigua