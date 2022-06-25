 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Remove power from pols to achieve gun control

  • 0
If you really want gun control, take it out of the hands of our corrupt government. All those that have received money from the NRA will never vote for a change, regardless of the many lives that have been lost through gun violence. Let’s allow the American people to vote on it. Honestly, we really don’t need congressmen and senators who become rich from special interests groups and only vote as they are told to do so from them. Transfer their lucrative positions and gifts back to the American citizens who really care about our safety and the pursuit of happiness.

Mario Bonafede

Town of Tonawanda

