CNN Business reporter Donie O'Sullivan speaks to Trump supporters at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia. Many of them falsely believe the presidential election was rigged. And now some say they may not vote in the highly consequential Senate runoff.

For all those folks who don’t want to admit Joe Biden won the election; I want to remind them what they told every Democrat in 2016 … he lost. Get over it. What’s good for the goose.