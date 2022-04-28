Letter: Remembering Lamonica, known as ‘the Mad Bomber’

I attended many games in the early to mid-1960s as an early/mid teenager with my dad. My meeting Daryle Lamonica, or “the Mad Bomber,” did not come until many years later in October 2019 in Las Vegas at a chance autograph signing where I met the man whose picture now hangs next to my other favorite Buffalo quarterbacks in my study.

I was standing in line and finally I heard “Next!” I yelled loud enough for everyone to hear. “Put in Lamonica!” He smiled and said, “He is from Buffalo get him out of here!” and laughed some more. It was a great five minutes with a legend and Buffalo QB who in my view helped shaped the importance of the passing game rather than just ground pound and throw only when you had to. He was one of the faces of the changing emerging passing game in my view. I don’t think he ever got over Ralph Wilson telling him he was going to start the next year then within the day he was traded to Oakland.