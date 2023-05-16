I recently heard of the passing of Joan Bozer, Western New York’s champion of many causes. A former legislator and founder of civic-minded groups, she had the community’s potential always in her sights.

I was a member of the Western New York Sustainable Energy group in the 90s. Our grassroots core of people brought forth the idea of bringing solar power to Western New York when it was considered laughable by many. Wilson Greatbatch was a proud member. At the helm of the group, Joan was the consummate delegator and recruiter, assigning tasks in her whirlwind manner. I was privileged to be by her side organizing the Solar Tour of Homes back when the route consisted of only a handful of homes and only one business.

The concept of sustainability in its many forms was nothing new, but getting Western New York to embrace it at that time was hard fought. I recall a meeting in her living room with the University at Buffalo’s elite Paul Reitan and Walt Simpson. During this period, the waterfront was beyond bleak, practically a ghost town. The Aud was vacant, the area was literally a No-Mans’ Land, the Buffalo Erie Canal’s terminus location was still unknown. The contentious Bass Pro debacle was about to begin and it was sad that we had lake frontage that was so pitifully desolate. This was when Joan blurted that we could spearhead a project of a restored vintage Western New York-built carousel there powered by solar panels. That it would bring people in and could be a catalyst for change. Families would come. It would be great.

I think all our mouths hung open. It seemed utterly preposterous but Joan’s enthusiasm went beyond can-do, it was never-quit. Well look at that area now. It even has a name: Canalside. The solar carousel may not have been that catalyst she originally envisioned, but it’s there now on a gorgeous redeveloped waterfront that many of us never thought possible in our lifetimes. Joan proved one person and great teams can make a difference with shared vision and unstoppable dedication and hard work. Hats off to Joan K. Bozer (and all her teams throughout the years) and her never-say-never spirit.

Anne M. Sacilowski

Rochester