Birds of a feather flock together. That is an old saying about how like-minded people associate with each other. You’re known by the company you keep. Another old saying that means the same thing. I’ve known what Donald Trump is for a long time. The new realization that I’ve come to is regarding Trump supporters. Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. He sided with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018. On Jan. 6, 2021, he did nothing for 187 minutes while Capitol police were fighting for their lives. The list is endless. If you still support this man who assaults women, takes a traitorous stand against our country and allows law enforcement to be brutalized, then you should also be judged by the company you keep because birds of a feather flock together.