Letter: Remember, in vino veritas, find this on Election Day

Drinking wine is an educational and enriching experience. Civilization in the Mediterranean seemed to grow with the expansion of the use of wine. Wine is something that needs nurturing, peace, prosperity and stable governance.

Great authors, like William Shakespeare, explored the dangers of unstable governance and the hazards of unstable or dysfunctional transfers of power. I cannot help but think of Jan. 6, 2021, and how close we as a nation came to something denigrating, degrading and debasing with an autocrat at the helm. We deserve better and we owe our Founding Fathers, plus all that died defending the Constitution – better.

Wine grows and changes as it breathes and ages. We, like wine, must mature and grow as a nation. There is no alternate path.

The United States was not founded on distrust of individual rights. If that is what you long for go to Russia. We are founded on what edifies and forwards individual rights, this is America’s soul. The soul of America is the greatest weapon we have against what ails us, we just need to look inside ourselves to find and express it.

In vino veritas, the old saying goes. I hope we as a nation find our true self this Nov. 8, 2022.

Bill Licata

Buffalo