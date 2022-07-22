Letter: Remember, bicycle courtesy create safer paths for everyone

A mixed-use path, like the one along the Niagara River in Tonawanda, is not a leg of the Tour de France. There are babies in strollers, seniors with canes, and dogs along with those of us on two wheels. Please adjust your speed accordingly. Please give people a heads up when you are approaching from behind. Use a bell, or call out a simple phrase like “bicycle to your right or left.” You never know when the person who can’t see you decides to turn around, to cross the path or whatever. I know people always thank me for the warning, and I know I always appreciate it when a cyclist comes from behind me with a warning. This little act of courtesy makes our world a nicer place to live.