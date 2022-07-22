 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Remember, bicycle courtesy create safer paths for everyone

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Just a reminder for my fellow bicyclists to be courteous on public trails.

A mixed-use path, like the one along the Niagara River in Tonawanda, is not a leg of the Tour de France. There are babies in strollers, seniors with canes, and dogs along with those of us on two wheels. Please adjust your speed accordingly. Please give people a heads up when you are approaching from behind. Use a bell, or call out a simple phrase like “bicycle to your right or left.” You never know when the person who can’t see you decides to turn around, to cross the path or whatever. I know people always thank me for the warning, and I know I always appreciate it when a cyclist comes from behind me with a warning. This little act of courtesy makes our world a nicer place to live.

Janet McIntosh

North Tonawanda

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News