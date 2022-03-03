Letter: Rely less on fossil fuels; move to renewable power

In response to several letters advocating different measures to alleviate spiking oil and gas prices, let’s consider a solution of a very different sort: wean ourselves from price-volatile fossil fuels and move to renewable power.

Once the initial investment is made, wind and sun are free and without the potential danger to public health represented by nuclear power. Gov. Kathy Hochul must make a major investment in transmission infrastructure to deliver renewables where they’re most needed, and to support wind and solar energy for local use. Then we can give our wallets a rest.