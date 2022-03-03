 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rely less on fossil fuels; move to renewable power
0 comments

Letter: Rely less on fossil fuels; move to renewable power

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In response to several letters advocating different measures to alleviate spiking oil and gas prices, let’s consider a solution of a very different sort: wean ourselves from price-volatile fossil fuels and move to renewable power.

Once the initial investment is made, wind and sun are free and without the potential danger to public health represented by nuclear power. Gov. Kathy Hochul must make a major investment in transmission infrastructure to deliver renewables where they’re most needed, and to support wind and solar energy for local use. Then we can give our wallets a rest.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News