Letter: Reimagine Scajaquada and Humboldt Parkway
At 70 years of age I can vaguely remember the beautiful tree-lined Humboldt Parkway. Even though my family lived relatively near Delaware Park I can’t really picture what Scajaquada Creek looked like before its ruination by urban sprawl. What I can imagine is the reawakening and revitalization of a once wonderful Queen City.

Returning Scajaquada Creek to a more pristine state and Humboldt Parkway to Frederick Law Olmsted’s original concept can do nothing but enhance the burgeoning of the East Side and West Side neighborhoods and Buffalo in general. Having a clean waterway for recreation and enjoyment, and having a beautiful tree-lined parkway will bring business and development to a once flourishing city. The name “Armpit of the East” can finally be left in our past.

Another necessity, the development of environmentally friendly public transportation, will only add to the improvement of our city by obviating the need for the Scajaquada and Kensington expressways.

Steven M. Schultz, DVM

Williamsville

