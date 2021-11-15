Letter: Rehabbing Bills stadium shouldn't cost $750 million

As a long-term Bills fan going back to the old Rockpile days, I do not agree that a current stadium rehab would cost up to $750 million.

Yes, it’s over 50 years old. But look at some other local buildings such as County Hall, built back in the 1870s. Or the Statler Hotel, built in 1928. Or City Hall, built in the 1930s.

They’re still functioning as viable buildings that require maintenance, but nowhere near the quoted price of $750 million to rehab a 50-year-old building.

Let’s let out some competitive bidding to some of the best construction companies to find out if Highmark Stadium can be saved at a much lower price.

Herb Mosher

Orchard Park