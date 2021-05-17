Letter: Region should prepare if gypsy moths invade

Last year the forests east of here – in the Bristol Mountain area – experienced extensive defoliation by an invasion of gypsy moths. At that time, I found some caterpillars on our Orchard Park property. I then examined our trees for the presence of the characteristic egg masses. I found a great many and scraped the ones that were accessible into soapy water.

Of course, I couldn’t reach them all so the ones remaining are now hatching. Each mass can produce over a hundred caterpillars. They are now only one-fourth inches long and hard to see on tree bark.

When I lived in Chemung County some 40 odd years ago there was a major infestation, but we managed to minimize the damage to our trees by wrapping them with plastic “skirts.” (burlap will also do) to trap the caterpillars when they ascend the trees during the night.

It may not be too late to take the same steps to minimize the damage here in Western New York.

Herb Miska

Orchard Park