Letter: Region’s intransigence prevents real progression

Thirteen years ago, I accepted a transfer to another state as my employer was pulling out of Western New York. It was not an easy decision for my wife and me as our sons stayed in the area.

I have now retired and we moved back to Western New York last year. It is sad that what I see is that nothing has changed. The backwards thinking of our politicians and lack of foresight from residents continues to keep this area from progressing. Things like the nixing of the Amazon warehouse on Grand Island and the jobs lost are what keep Western New York in the dark. Other parts of the country solicit business and realize that jobs bring people and prosperity.

The other issue is the taxes. I have the same size home as I had in Illinois and the property taxes alone are more than double. The state income tax is 3.5% higher and the other taxes and regulations are awful. It made my wife and children happy that we moved back, but due to high taxes (including New York taxing pensions) and lack of progress in Western New York we will need to relocate out of state to survive. It is a shame as we do love it here in Western New York.

Frank Queeno

North Tonawanda