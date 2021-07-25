Letter: Refusing vaccination affects public health

“It’s a personal decision” is a common response to questions about getting vaccinated, even from people who agree that for the huge majority of any population, vaccines are safe and effective. But before I condemn this response as dangerously irresponsible, I suggest that it indicates a failure in both our general system of health education and in governmental methods of persuasion.

Advocates could emphasize just how really bad Covid-19 can be, but more important than personal protection is the fact that vaccination inhibits transmission to others. This is the essence of public health, a subject which all health education programs should emphasize. After all, isn’t this basic to democracy – a system we cherish, and which we see threatened today?

The history of public vaccinations in the United States has been fraught with similar resistance since 1800 when the first smallpox vaccine was administered and endorsed by President Thomas Jefferson, up through the gradual acceptance of the other standard childhood inoculations.

Personal decision may be a human right – but most people today assert that good health is also a human right. So, the situation is clear: You do not have the right to endanger the health of others. To refuse to be vaccinated is irresponsible. There’s no other word for it.