Letter: Refusing to wear masks does not equal freedom

After the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 when 2,977 Americans lost their lives, this country came together in a bipartisan way. A few days later every member of Congress stood on the steps of the Capitol and sang the national anthem in a unified voice. Now we have lost over 575,000 citizens to Covid-19. Has this overwhelming tragedy united the country? Is anyone singing on the steps of the Capitol? Are we uniting in fighting this pandemic? Not even close.

The country is rocked by political division that has retarded the national response and has clouded the very facts upon which the response should be based. No singing on the steps, just chanting by rioters. Elected officials, mostly of the GOP, preach personal freedom to resist mask wearing and social distancing. We have Fox commentators deriding compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines. They demand that the country be fully opened willing to trade lives for economic activity. How can we ever find compromise and bipartisan agreement on immigration, infrastructure, police reform, voter rights, gun control, global climate change.