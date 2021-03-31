Letter: Refusing Covid-19 vaccine displays selfish behavior

Last week a friend of mine stated that the Covid-19 vaccine should be a personal choice. I started thinking about that. To me, what earrings I wear that day or what color socks I put on, that’s a personal choice. Something that can affect your health and well-being along with anyone you come in contact with, should be an obligation.

Refusing a vaccine, in my opinion is playing Russian roulette. I understand there are no guarantees with the vaccine. It’s new and can be a little scary. I also understand the hesitancy of Black Americans due to past reprehensible medical experiments they endured. But now is the time for all Americans to step up, be brave and do what’s best for our country and our fellow citizens.

I hope our country hasn’t become so selfish and morally corrupt, that we only think about ourselves and not consider our neighbors.

Cheryl Winkelman

West Seneca