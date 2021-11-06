Letter: Refusing a Covid vaccine puts others' lives at risk

I just visited a friend with Covid-19 who's in the ICU on a ventilator. I was told that his lungs are destroyed and he will likely die within days. He's a husband and a father. His condition, like so many others, and the grief it's causing to loved ones, could have likely been prevented with a simple vaccine.

I don't know how he got the virus, but it was probably from someone who was unvaccinated. Far too many people are dying prematurely and unnecessarily due to Covid-19, which is tragic. As a pro-life Christian, it's my opinion and I believe the Bible supports it, that those who are pro-life should be pro-life in every sense of the word. They should be consistent and not be pro-life when it comes to abortions and then pro-choice when it comes to vaccines which could literally save millions of lives.

By not getting the vaccine and unknowingly transmitting Covid-19 to others, people could be facilitating the deaths of others. Clearly, this is not what Jesus meant when he said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” (John 13:34). Please, show that you love others by getting the vaccine.

David Holmes

Williamsville