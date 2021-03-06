Letter: Refurbish Ford plant to enhance Outer Harbor

For those unaware, there exists a historic structure on the Outer Harbor. Built in the early 1900s, the Ford Manufacturing Plant turned out some of the earliest motor vehicles. It has historic designation and will remain there.

The two story, yellow/cream colored building is now being evaluated for use. I believe the first floor is a perfect place for public activities since it is located in a park. Along with others, I submitted ideas to the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, upon their invitation. They are as follows: Caro doors facing south, converted to large windows. Receiving this light would be a restaurant, indoor garden, small museums, miniature golf, tennis and badminton courts and a seating area, ample for small groups. For front exterior/patio, chairs and tables, a three-foot high stone wall around the patio and small flower gardens within the patio.