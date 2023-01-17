Letter: Refugee policy continues, in dangerous conditions

Because of the historic blizzard, our community may have missed an important news event: Politicians continue to prey on refugees, exploiting them for political gain after they’ve already been traumatized by hardship. On Christmas Eve, three buses carrying migrant families from Texas arrived in Washington D.C., thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. Many of the approximately 120 people, including children, were not prepared – some only came wearing T-shirts in the record-low temperatures. Fortunately, a local relief agency jumped into action and provided blankets before arranging shelter, while a nearby restaurant donated food. Using people as props and wasting taxpayer dollars to ship them across the country does nothing to solve problems or open dialogue for meaningful, positive and tangible change. Instead, it does the opposite. The past week in Buffalo demonstrated many of the best qualities of the City of Good Neighbors. Strangers helping strangers, the community working together to get through a struggle, and people showing common decency and respect so that everyone has an opportunity to thrive. Our country, and the governor of Texas, should take a page from Western New York’s playbook.