Letter: Referencing the Holocaust smacks of political expediency

We wear seatbelts.

We wear motorcycle helmets.

We are asked to wear masks.

At no time, anywhere, are these governmental requirements analogous to the Holocaust. Nor will they ever be.

What is wrong with people? The horrors of Nazi Germany are not sound bites to be thrown around by the ignorant. The horrific deaths of six million innocent people should never be used in an attempt to curry petty political favor.

For shame, Williamsville elected officials! History always matters.

Ann K. Lupo

Buffalo

