Letter: Referees are blocking NFL football players

The quality of NFL football is being set back significantly by the referees. Again, this season they are out of control and acting like despots. They add nothing to the game. In the Bills’ victory at Denver the refs called 15 penalties most of which we’re foolish, “ticky-tacky” and then they took as long as they wanted to confer and delay. At one point, Steve Tasker commented that the refs seem to be having a coffee break. We can all agree that true unsportsmanlike behaviors should warrant a penalty or transgressions that clearly interfere with fair play but that’s all.