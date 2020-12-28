 Skip to main content
Letter: Referees are blocking NFL football players
APTOPIX Bills Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock fumbles the ball as he is hit by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

The quality of NFL football is being set back significantly by the referees. Again, this season they are out of control and acting like despots. They add nothing to the game. In the Bills’ victory at Denver the refs called 15 penalties most of which we’re foolish, “ticky-tacky” and then they took as long as they wanted to confer and delay. At one point, Steve Tasker commented that the refs seem to be having a coffee break. We can all agree that true unsportsmanlike behaviors should warrant a penalty or transgressions that clearly interfere with fair play but that’s all.

Do you notice that experienced commentators like Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth are more willing to call out the refs for goofing up the integrity of the game? I’m at a loss to understand how league owners and the commissioners’ office enable this degrading of the sport. And please don’t tell me about the “rules” because that kind of officious thinking is part of the problem. It used to be block, tackle, run, pass. What am I missing?

David Casassa

Cheektowaga

