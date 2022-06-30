 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Refer to the anniversary properly as Independence Day, henceforth

As we approach the 246th anniversary of our nation’s independence, it’s important that everyone understands the difference between Independence Day and July Fourth. Independence Day is what we celebrate, therefore it’s appropriate to wish others a Happy Independence Day. July Fourth is just the date on which we celebrate our independence. Just like we don’t wish others a Merry December 25th, but a Merry Christmas, on July Fourth, we should wish each other a “Happy Independence Day,” not a “Happy July Fourth.” It’s time for the media to step up and lead by example, by wishing others a “Happy Independence Day” on July Fourth, and not a “Happy July Fourth” on Independence Day. So many have sacrificed their lives for our independence, to not refer to July Fourth for what it really is, Independence Day.

Lawrence Hunter

Williamsville

