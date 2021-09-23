Letter: Reelect Brown as mayor to keep the city thriving

Having been a lifelong resident of Buffalo, I can say that under Byron Brown, Buffalo has been moving forward. While not a perfect place to live (nowhere is), Buffalo has shown dramatic improvement during Brown’s tenure as mayor.

Brown has shown an ability and understanding to work with various entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and government officials to improve areas of the city. He also has the benefit of years of experience that India Walton doesn’t have in dealing with complex situations and problems in the City of Buffalo.

I remember the Buffalo waterfront being virtually vacant for years before the Brown era. Now, the Buffalo waterfront is actually a destination for some people, has periodic festivals and events, and has fun places like Canalside and RiverWorks.

Events like the tall ships that came here several years ago would never have likely come here but for improved development by the waterfront. Even some of the old grain silos are getting some use such as through Chalkfest.

Brown has also helped reclaim previously derelict areas of the city such as through his support of the Northland Workplace Training Center.