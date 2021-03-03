Letter: Reed should stop pushing his nose into state politics

My representative Tom Reed has always been a totally partisan Republican politician. His Problem Solvers Caucus that he likes to tout is only for “softball” issues. So, of course, he has always been against everything having to do with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Since the pandemic, I have always supported the actions of our governor. Although he severely erred in sending Covid-19 positive patients from the hospitals back to the nursing homes. Although his measures may have seemed extreme and did wear on us, he took us from the worst state, Covid-19 wise, to the best. However, now with the latest revelations of his lying and covering up of nursing home deaths, he has a lot of explaining to do and it could cost him his governorship.

So it was no surprise when Reed jumped right at him when the situation came out. But he has absolutely no business saying anything. For four years he ignored ex-president Trump’s 23,000 lies. He defended and rationalized his Constitution bending actions. He went along with his constant obstructions of justice, e.g. barring anyone in his administration from testifying under oath to any investigating committees.

Whenever I wrote a letter to him asking a point-blank question, if he responded at all it would be a long-winded typical politician’s answer that didn’t even address my question.