Letter: Reed, others must accept renewable energy future

On Feb. 3, the City of Olean suffered an economic disaster with the news that its major employer, Siemens Energy, was laying off over 500 production workers. Rep. Tom Reed, a proud member of the Congressional Problem Solvers caucus, had an immediate politically motivated response to the layoffs: he blame-shifted the Biden administration, in office less than two weeks, for its supposed actions against natural gas and other fossil fuel energy sources. But Siemens Energy has said its decision at Olean was driven by its need to adapt to worldwide industry changes that have been happening since about 2013. Reed is spouting politically motivated misinformation. Let’s call it for what it is: fake news.
If Reed wants to really help the American people, he should pull his head out of the sand, listen to climate scientists, and focus his Problem Solvers group on supporting the new renewable energy economy. Fossil fuels are the principal danger to the health of the planet, and our way of life. General Motors and Ford have been enlightened to the danger. GM has committed to building an all-electric truck and commuter vehicle fleet by 2035. And Ford is redesigning many of its popular models for electric motor propulsion. Other vehicle manufacturers are also innovating to provide electric-powered transportation.
Reed and his Problem Solvers should work with the nation’s scientists and engineers to provide legislative and funding support for development of the infrastructure necessary to achieve the goal of an abundant and readily accessible renewable energy supply that is free from fossil fuels. Yes, there are important and critical technical issues to be addressed, including developing efficient energy storage capabilities to meet demand when daylight and wind are not generating energy. But the potential supply of energy from the sun, wind and geothermal is limitless, and does not require extensive, costly and polluting oil and gas mining and refining operations. Our country is up to the challenge; we just need the support of our leaders in government to succeed in this endeavor.
The renewable energy train is leaving the station. If Reed and others in Congress are not ready to get on board, then please get out of the way, so that we are not impeded in achieving our goal of protecting the planet for ourselves, our children and grandchildren and our world’s neighbors.
Mark Diegelman
Hamburg