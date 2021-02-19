Letter: Reed, others must accept renewable energy future

Reed and his Problem Solvers should work with the nation’s scientists and engineers to provide legislative and funding support for development of the infrastructure necessary to achieve the goal of an abundant and readily accessible renewable energy supply that is free from fossil fuels. Yes, there are important and critical technical issues to be addressed, including developing efficient energy storage capabilities to meet demand when daylight and wind are not generating energy. But the potential supply of energy from the sun, wind and geothermal is limitless, and does not require extensive, costly and polluting oil and gas mining and refining operations. Our country is up to the challenge; we just need the support of our leaders in government to succeed in this endeavor.