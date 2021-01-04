Letter: Reed misses an opportunity to speak truth about Trump

Once again Rep. Tom Reed fails to show any courage when given the opportunity to speak truth to power.

When asked to comment on President Trump’s pardon of convicted felon and former Republican colleague, Chris Collins, Reed shows his firm grasp of the obvious by stating that the president has the authority to issue pardons. Thanks for the information Mr. Reed but even a fifth grader would likely know this.

Stating that Collins’ pardon was justice being served would certainly bring to question what is Reed’s definition of justice? As a co-chair of the Problem Solvers group in Congress, one would expect more.

Unfortunately, this so-called problem solver missed his opportunity to solve our country’s biggest problem when he cast his vote not to impeach Trump. This allowed Trump to turn his once proud political party into a cult of which Reed is a member. Reed is not a problem solver in the least sense of the phrase. He is part of the problem.

Gerald Scott

Buffalo