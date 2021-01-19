Letter: Reed holds responsibility for his response to events

The Buffalo News has justifiably called Congressman Chris Jacobs a coward for his role in challenging the election. Congressman Tom Reed did not join the Sedition Caucus, but he nonetheless shares the blame for the actions of the mob.

In a News interview, Reed stated that he “hears the voices of the millions of folks that do believe that this election has been stolen from them,” but instead of assuring constituents that multiple courts have found no basis for the president’s claims of fraud, and confirming that Joe Biden was legitimately elected the next President of the United States by the people of this country, Reed said he “recognized their belief” and “would extend them a hand to say that we should … make sure there is no integrity issue with our election process.”