Letter: Reed holds responsibility for his response to events

The Buffalo News has justifiably called Congressman Chris Jacobs a coward for his role in challenging the election. Congressman Tom Reed did not join the Sedition Caucus, but he nonetheless shares the blame for the actions of the mob.
In a News interview, Reed stated that he “hears the voices of the millions of folks that do believe that this election has been stolen from them,” but instead of assuring constituents that multiple courts have found no basis for the president’s claims of fraud, and confirming that Joe Biden was legitimately elected the next President of the United States by the people of this country, Reed said he “recognized their belief” and “would extend them a hand to say that we should … make sure there is no integrity issue with our election process.”
Reed made this statement the day after a constituent told him that the nation is in a moment of war, past the point of no return, and that institutions need to be burned down. By his failure to tell his constituents the truth and counter the lies of the president, Reed provided more fuel for those lies. When people are told by their president that their vote has been stolen from them, and their Republican leaders either echo that lie or silently allow it to flourish, how can those leaders be shocked when some react with violence?