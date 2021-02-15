Letter: Reed deserves no kudos for finally speaking up

Thank you to the Amherst resident whose letter expressed what I was too angry to write. Congressman Tom Reed stood at the House lectern on Jan. 6 disingenuously calling for calm and partisanship just hours after terrorists attacked, ransacked and desecrated the same room. He didn’t deserve applause for saying the right thing at the eleventh hour, when he should have been saying it for the past four years. Nor does he deserve the privilege of co-chairing the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” He and his misguided, fallen-off-the-track-party are the problem.