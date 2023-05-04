The Republican lobbyists’ latest attempt to deregulate the airline industry by reducing the training time for pilots is just another dangerous threat to the American public. If successful, it won’t be long before there is another air crash similar to the one in Clarence. This “laissez-faire” philosophy of deregulation or no regulation at all under Herbert Hoover led to the “Great Depression.” Upton Sinclair’s book “The Jungle” vividly describes a meat packing industry left totally unchecked, leading to illness and death and the creation of modern agencies like the Food and Drug Administration. George W. Bush’s deregulation of Wall Street pushed us into the “Great Recession” which ended in middle class investors who lost their entire retirement investments and in institutions that were “too big to fail.”

The Trump administration set “Climate Change” policies back four years, the results of which are seen every night on national news in the form of super-energetic tornadoes, floods, blizzards and a myriad of other extreme weather phenomena. Their deregulation of the railroads has led to tragedies in Palestine, Ohio, and derailments all over the country. And the latest bank defaults that rocked Wall Street after Congress’s weakening of “Dodd-Frank” regulations are stark reminders that industries gone unregulated always lead to dangerous and disastrous outcomes.

Since the Supreme Court deemed that “Corporations are People,” then just as “real” people need to be regulated by signal lights, warning labels, gun laws (at least in blue states), speed limits and hundreds of other legal rules, then so do corporations.

John Kowalski

Lockport