Letter: Reducing emissions must start now

In Donna DeCarolis’ May 29 column, she peddles blatant falsehoods to scare Western New Yorkers.

Buildings are the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. We have no more time to wait to reduce their toll on climate.

The immediate action we must take is requiring all-electric construction starting in 2024. According to the New York Independent System Operator, Inc., the grid is equipped to handle it. Heat pump technology, which works well down to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit, reduces stress on the grid, especially during the hottest days when demand spikes. Electric buildings also improve health with clean indoor air, lowering medical costs and improving lives. And they’re cheaper to build than mixed-fuel homes.

No one, Ms. DeCarolis, is forcing home owners to yank out their boilers and gas furnaces immediately. We have until 2050 for almost every building in New York to make that change, and the state must support homeowners in that effort, particularly those of lower income.

Abandoning natural gas only makes no sense to natural gas companies. So called renewable natural gas and green hydrogen are false, hypothetical solutions. We must get the gas out, and that starts with preventing the gas from going in.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw