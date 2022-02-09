Letter: Redistricting shenanigans strikes a blow to democracy

OK John Q Public, the nation’s Democratic leaders have established and repeatedly verified just how illiterate, naïve and the state of apathy that exists across the board. But redistricting in New York? Whenever it suits you? To heck with, for the people? Total power is our agenda. Really? Just how far can the party line attitude extend? Is a government made of checks and balances, for the people and by the people really so distasteful?

God gave us all the tools to see and learn from things further in front of us than our nose. Freedom doesn’t extend to corrupt politicians playing checkers with our state and national structure. Nearing 300 years, lawmakers have been juggling laws to suit their party’s agenda. Or as they say “fine tune.”

What are the odds of the United States of America surviving another couple hundred years of “fine tuning” the best system the world has ever known. I’m sure no person or persons have been denied free tickets to any other country of choice, no questions asked. So why bother with verbal attacks. We all have options so go where your heart takes you.

Joseph Coia

West Seneca