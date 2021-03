There’s been a lot in the newspapers lately about the possible legalization of marijuana. In my opinion, legalization is a big mistake.

Everyone is familiar with the health problems brought on by smoking tobacco. Are pot smokers liable to get things like COPD or lung cancer?

If the politicians were the least bit concerned about the health of the public, and not about all the tax money that they would be raking in, they would keep marijuana illegal.

Paul Neupert

Tonawanda