Letter: Recording shooting incident can be viewed as questionable

It was so fitting that in the Veteran’s Day edition of the Buffalo News we were treated to the heroic story of a local taxi driver, who without regard for his personal safety, rushed into harm’s way at the the clinic where a shooting was in progress.

Without hesitation this individual risked his own life to video record the end result. What an inspiring example of selflessness in the service of … who exactly? Should we thank him for his service? This is truly a “shake your head” moment.

Dan Bailey

Depew

