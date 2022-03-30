Letter: Reconstruction, reconciliation will be necessary with Russia

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was harsh on a defeated Germany. French occupation of the German Ruhr from 1923 to 1925 also was not helpful. This helped bring Adolf Hitler to power and bring on World War II. After World War II, the United States helped rebuild Europe, including Germany. After destroying Japan, we helped them rebuild. Now the United States has friends and allies. Right now, Ukraine will need massive help rebuilding. Eventually, there must be reconciliation and rebuilding with Russia. I do not know when this will happen or what this will look like, but I believe it must happen eventually.