Letter: Reconfigure the 27th District to end tradition of bad voting

The editorial in the Jan. 7 Buffalo News regarding the cowardice of Congressman Chris Jacobs was a stunning rebuke of the 27th Congressional District’s latest Republican representative to totally embarrass his constituents.

The editorial also hints that the decennial Congressional redistricting in New York State will probably mean the end of the 27th. The state will lose at least one district due to population decline, so a reconfiguration of all districts will take place within the next few months to take effect in the 2022 election.