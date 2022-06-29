Letter: Recognize Higgins’ efforts to revitalize the waterfront

Congressman Brian Higgins has once again delivered for Buffalo, South Buffalo and the waterfront.

With the recent announcement of $47.5 million in federal aid to advance massive improvements to both Tifft and Louisiana streets, as part of the overall master plan for waterfront development, Higgins continues to secure development money for the waterfront. This is in addition to the almost $300 million that Higgins won in 2005 as the result of a lawsuit settlement against the New York State Power Authority. (This is the gift that keeps on giving.)

Higgins is literally the godfather of Buffalo’s waterfront renaissance. He should be recognized as such.

Why wait any longer to designate one of the primary waterfront roadways in his honor?

Higgins Highway, Brian Higgins Boulevard, Congressman Higgins Parkway!

Higgins has focused on waterfront redevelopment since his days as the South District councilman, a renaming of one of the highways in or around the waterfront would be a fitting tribute to his dedication to redevelop our waterfront.

Thomas Mullen

Buffalo