Letter: Reckless political comment threatens America’s democracy

To quote a line from the John Lennon song “Nobody told me” these are strange days indeed. Strange and extremely dangerous for our society and democracy. On the one hand you have Marjorie Taylor Greene bizarrely comparing mask wearing to the atrocities of the Holocaust. How could any competent, culturally and historically aware person make such an outrageous and dangerous comment?

No amount of her recent attempts at deflection about her comments being taken out of context need apply. Her comment was clearly understood by anyone with a rudimentary understanding of the English language and world history. Comments such as Greene’s show a complete ignorance of the historical significance of the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust and such comparison utter lunacy. These comments combined with a recent attack on a rabbi are clear indications of a dangerous path we find ourselves on.

A growing antisemitism seems to be taking hold here in the vanguard of liberty the United States. History shows how ultimately dangerous such sentiments can become in a very short time. We need to guard against complacency in dealing with these types of actions whether they come from someone serving as a representative of the people or some deranged zealot on the street.