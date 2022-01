I was reflecting on the snowstorm related, 24-hour traffic jam on I-95 in the Washington D.C., area. Many of the electric vehicles were dead on the highway – no heat, no power. Moreover, upon the reopening to the flow of traffic, each had to be recharged, either remotely, or towed to a charging station. While electric vehicles may represent the future of automotive transportation, currently, the hybrid option may be a more pragmatic solution.