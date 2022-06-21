Letter: Recent Summit of Americas should have been inclusive

The Summit of Americas in Los Angeles should have brought together the countries of this hemisphere. We need solidarity across borders to address climate change, pandemics, economics, migration and violence. But the Associated Press column in the June 6 Buffalo News shows how much foolish policy can hurt the Americas. The U.S. made a list of countries to exclude from negotiations, and this caused presidents from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and others to skip the summit.
We should instead remember the 2015 Summit of the Americas, when President Barack Obama braved political fallout and shook hands with the Cuban president, leading to trade, cultural, and travel exchanges, easing hardships that force migrations.
In May, President Biden took tentative steps to normalize family reunification and travel to Cuba.
It is sad that he didn’t follow that track, but instead took bad advice about how to host the present Summit.
Terrence Bisson
Buffalo