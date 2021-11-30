Letter: Recent firefighter response proves definitively, it is safe

Over a 24-hour period there were two serious vehicle accidents involving fire trucks and vehicles. This situation happens far more than most people realize; there are numerous close calls all the time. These two were different because they happened in broad daylight at open intersections and the crashes caused hospitalization of firefighters and civilians. The blame game was fast and furious and incorrect.

Fire apparatus respond to fires to serve and protect the driver and officers are on full alert and on the lookout for oncoming traffic. That’s probably the reason no one was killed in either accident. Firefighters train all the time and not only on firefighting tactics. The fire academy trains firefighters on fire response and safety and stresses a safe response. Firefighters also train while on duty on the streets in their districts on safe response and are aware of dangerous intersections.

Hopefully these two serious accidents will bring a higher awareness for all concerned while on the streets. Hear sirens, pull over immediately and stay alert – there may be more than one emergency vehicle coming through the intersection.

Buffalo firefighters’ job is to serve and protect and they are good at their job. Let’s not play the blame game; let’s all work together to make the roads safe for all. Buffalo Fire, stay safe.