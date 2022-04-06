Letter: Recent Another Voice column unfairly depicts Kendra’s Law

The Another Voice column by leaders in New York’s mental health system demonstrated a gross misunderstanding, or perhaps misdirection, regarding the seriously mentally ill (SMI).

Locally, patients suffering a mental health crisis often remain in Erie County Medical Center’s comprehensive psychiatric emergency program (basically a holding area with no care) before a room in the hospital is available for them. Adding the proposed 1,000 psychiatric beds is just a drop-in-the-bucket start to reversing the state’s 30-plus years of psychiatric bed cutbacks.

The authors’ attack on Kendra’s Law (which allows the courts to order assisted outpatient treatment) is exceedingly disturbing.

Half of SMI patients suffer anosognosia, a physiological inability to recognize one’s own illness. You simply cannot expect someone with anosognosia to make an informed decision regarding care. Families of the SMI rely on Kendra’s Law as a last-ditch lifeline in securing treatment for their loved ones.

Kendra’s Law does not criminalize patients as stated. You don’t come out with a mark on your record. Rather, you get the treatment you desperately need. Lives are changed for the better. If a disproportionate number non-white people are benefitting, that is disincentivizing no one.

Kendra’s Law should be strengthened, not threatened as the authors seem to be alluding. After reading that column, I have lost all faith in the state’s mental health leadership

Theresa Lynch

Orchard Park