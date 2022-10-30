Letter: Reasons to vote for Dems should be obvious to most

The Oct. 16 letter writer’s question, after listing a lot of issues facing this country, who would vote for a Democrat. I, for one, most definitely would and here’s why.

Most of the problems this person addressed is a direct result of the fallout from the pandemic. No matter which party was in the White House, these issues would still exist. The pandemic was dropped into the lap of the Biden administration, courtesy of the previous one. This president has worked hard to address these issues and continues to do so.

One issue this writer failed to address intentionally, I’m sure, is the threat to our democracy. This is real and it is scary. There are election deniers, even though they know better, on the ballot all over the country. If they win and do not like the results of future elections, they will take away the rule of the people to put those they want in power. We will go from a democratic country to a fascist one.

Inflation and other issues will not be with us forever. Things will get better. However, if we lose our democracy, we will not get that back. That is why I will vote Democratic across the board and I urge others to do the same.

Susan Higgins

Buffalo