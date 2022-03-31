Letter: Reasons downtown stadium was never going to work

I would like to respond to Rod Watson’s appeal for a downtown stadium. In the March 23 Buffalo News, there is an article detailing traffic woes from concerts on the Outer Harbor. 8,000 people are a problem traffic scenario. What are we going to do with 70,000? It’s tough enough to get out of a Sabres game with 17,000 (not lately). Imagine a Monday night game with commuters trying to leave and Bills traffic coming in. Our state, county, and city leaders can’t even figure out what to do with the Skyway and Peace Bridge.